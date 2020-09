12:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Health Ministry Director: 'If we go to lockdown, it'll last a month' Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy spoke to hospital directors and said that a closure could only have an effect if it stayed in effect for a protracted period. ► ◄ Last Briefs