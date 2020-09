Mendy Cohen, the Rabbi of the city of Mariupol in Ukraine who is hospitalized in the coronavirus ward in Ichilov, called on Galei Tzahal on hassidim not to fly to Uman.

"I'm a hassid as well, and we know what it's like to pray at the graves of the righteous. Blessed is He who says to every Jew, 'I have given you life,' choose it. We'll have many more Rosh Hashanahs to celebrate."