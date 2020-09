11:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Night curfew in Bnei Brak - 'The impact is devastating' Read more As one of the 40 "red" zones to be subjected to night curfew, Bnei Brak's streets are deserted from 7 p.m. ► ◄ Last Briefs