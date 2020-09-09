|
11:14
Reported
News BriefsElul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
Nature party soldier death: Police ask to extend remand of 3 suspects
Police investigators today will ask the Ashkelon Court to extend the remand of the three suspects in organizing the nature party that took place last Friday where soldier Ariel Tzafrir died, including the suspect who was arrested yesterday.
In addition, the police will ask to release under restrictive conditions the other two who served as amplification workers. The investigation into the incident continues.
