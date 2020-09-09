Knesset Corona Committee Member calls for COVID-19 carrier recount

Knesset Coronavirus Committee Member MK Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid-Telem), together with 120 leading medical and science figures in Israel, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Minister, and the Coronavirus coordinator demanding to recount coronavirus carriers in Israel.

This, after the Coronavirus Committee became aware that every person who dies in hospitals from any cause (cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's, or other causes of death) and also has coronavirus in his body, the main cause of death recorded in the death certificate will be coronavirus.

A positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test does not necessarily mean the virus is present, infectious, or viable, and the PCR test does not detect the whole virus.

In an article entitled Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be, the New York Times recently wrote: "The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles; the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious.

"This number of amplification cycles needed to find the virus, called the cycle threshold, is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients, although it could tell them how infectious the patients are.

"In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found."

Also, a study conducted by researchers at UCLA and Stanford University found the chances of contracting or dying from coronavirus much lower than previously thought, with the chances of dying from COVID-19 for an average 50-64-year-old at 1 in 19.1 million.