Judges Complaints Commission Report: About 1/4 complaints justified

The annual report of the Public Complaints Commission on Judges for 2019 was submitted today by Commissioner (retired) Uri Shoham to Justice Minister MK Avi Nissenkorn, and to Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut.

According to the report in 2019, 965 complaints were filed against judges and decisions were made in 931 complaints. Out of 931 decisions given in 2019, 508 complaints were resolved, representing 54% of all decisions made.

Of the total number of justified complaints, 68 were found, which are 13% of all the above complaints, and 48 complaints, which are 9% of all complaints clarified in substance, ended with a reprimand to the judge. Justified complaints or complaints that ended in reprimand comprise 23% of all complaints, that is to say a solid basis was found for almost a quarter of the complaints.