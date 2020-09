09:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Kamala Harris’s crazy comment about Jacob Blake Read more OAN's Liz Wheeler calls out Blake's father for being 'virulently anti-Semitic, a follower of Louis Farrakhan.' ► ◄ Last Briefs