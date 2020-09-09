Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman: 'We mustn't go to lockdown'

Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha Biton commented on the increase in coronavirus morbidity data: "We mustn't go to lockdown. The damage of such a move, economically and health-wise, is more serious. Yesterday we heard the Prime Minister say the number of patients in critical condition is stable."

She told Galei Tzahal, "We have a record number of people infected, but also a record number of tests. The public must be mobilized, and with intimidation it is impossible to do that. "