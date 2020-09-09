|
08:47
Reported
News BriefsElul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
2 eastern Jerusalem males arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery
Police arrested two suspects in their 20's from eastern Jerusalem, after they allegedly attacked another resident of the area and robbed him of his vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle reported the robbery to the police, after an argument broke out between him and one of the suspects on the road, and shortly afterwards the incident occurred.
This morning, the suspects will be brought before court for a hearing.
Last Briefs