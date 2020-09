08:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Watch: Biden tells teleprompter operator: 'Move it up' Read more Biden relies on prompter to answer questions: 'Move it up here,' he tells staff amid long pauses between as he waits for prompter to scroll. ► ◄ Last Briefs