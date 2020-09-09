|
News BriefsElul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
Forecast: Hotter than usual to rainy, humid on coastal plain
Most parts of the country will continue to be warmer than usual to rainy and humid along the coastal plain. Heavy to extreme heat stress will continue to prevail in most areas.
Tomorrow in the mountains and inland there will be a rise in temperatures. In most parts of the country it will still be hotter than usual to rainy and humid on the coastal plain. Heavy to extreme heat stress will prevail in all areas.
