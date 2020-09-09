|
News BriefsElul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
Knesset Speaker to approve vote on establishing committee of inquiry
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin intends to approve putting to vote next week in the plenum MK Smotritz's proposal to establish a parliamentary inquiry committee to examine conflicts of interest of the State Attorney's Office and the Attorney General, as well as the conflicts of interest among Supreme Court justices.
According to the report, the Knesset Speaker also intends to recommend to the Likud faction to support the proposal.
