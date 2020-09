08:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 TikTok to work with Israel to combat online anti-Semitism Read more Minister of Strategic Affairs meets with Senior TikTok officials to create joint initiative to counter hate-speech and antisemitism online. ► ◄ Last Briefs