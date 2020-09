07:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Lapid: Bibi changed professional considerations for political ones Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid attacked the Prime Minister in a Reshet Bet interview over the closure. "A nationwide closure is ineffective. How can Bnei Brak be compared to Kochav Yair, which is not known for its raucous nightlife? Netanyahu changed professional decisions due to political considerations," Lapid said. ► ◄ Last Briefs