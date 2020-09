07:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Senior Iranian Official: Iranian retaliation for any Israeli attack to include UAE, Saudi Read more Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warns UAE will bear brunt of any retaliation, 'any incident – covert or overt' carried out by the Zionists. ► ◄ Last Briefs