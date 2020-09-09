|
PA waters down criticism of Israel-UAE deal
The Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership has watered down its criticism of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates before an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday at which the accord will be debated, Reuters reports.
A draft resolution presented by the PA envoy, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the US-brokered deal.
