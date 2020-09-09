|
Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
US sanctions 2 Lebanese politicians allied with Hezbollah
The US Treasury on Tuesday sanctioned two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers who are allied with Hezbollah in a rare move against politicians close to the group, The Associated Press reports.
The sanctioned officials are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos. Khalil is currently a member of the Lebanese Parliament.
