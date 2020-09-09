|
03:52
Reported
News BriefsElul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
AstraZeneca pauses trial of COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing health news website Stat News.
Stat News quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a statement that the “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”
