Tiberias schools to open as usual except for two neighborhoods

The city of Tiberias announced on Tuesday night that schools in the city will operate as usual on Wednesday morning, except for the neighborhoods of Kiryat Shmuel and Don Yosef Nasi.

According to the announcement, Cabinet ministers approved in a telephone conversation the opening of schools throughout the city except for these two neighborhoods "which will be defined as of tomorrow as a restricted area and will be subject to the same restrictions as the other areas defined in the Cabinet decision."