Rochester police chief, entire command staff announce retirement

After days of protests against the Rochester Police Department in light of the death of Daniel Prude, who suffocated after officers put a hood over his head, its top officer and command staff announced Tuesday they are retiring from the force, ABC News reported.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a statement that he was honored to serve the city for 20 years and commended his staff. However, he said the protests and criticism of his handling of the investigation into the March 23 incident "are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity."