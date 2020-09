23:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Son of former Rabbi of Jerusalem's Old City dies of COVID-19 Read more Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl, one of the deans of the Chayei Moshe yeshiva in Jerusalem, passes away two months after contracting coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs