Jordan resumes international flights, arrivals required to self-quarantine

Jordan has resumed regular international flights after a hiatus lasting almost a half year, The Guardian reports.

Passengers entering Jordan will need to provide proof of a negative result to a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel, and undergo another test on arrival, officials said.

The new rules will include between a week and two weeks of self-quarantine, depending on the severity of the epidemic in the passengers' country of origin.

Jordan has so far reported only 2,581 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 17 deaths.