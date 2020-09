23:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Ruling: Shofar sounding on Rosh Hashana that falls on Shabbat forbidden Read more Even if State allows Temple Mount ascent on Shabbat, blowing shofar and taking lulav on Shabbat are forbidden, Rabbi Dov Lior rules. ► ◄ Last Briefs