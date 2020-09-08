Senior US official: Israel & Lebanon 'getting closer' to border agreement

Lebanon and Israel are getting closer to an agreement on border issues, a senior US official told media today, as reported by Al Arabiya.

US Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said, "I think we’re getting closer, and this will open the opportunity for both Lebanon and Israel to make some real progress ... on actually starting to negotiate on the borders."

When questioned, Schenker declined to elaborate on the points which are holding up a final agreement.