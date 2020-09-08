BigPharma issues statement promising only to produce safe, tested vaccine

Nine leading drug companies have released a joint statement designed to reassure both governments and citizens regarding the safety of any coronavirus vaccine they may succeed in producing.

BusinessInsider quotes the companies as stating: "We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved."

They also promised that they would "only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA," and that they would "always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority."

The companies who signed are: AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novovax, Pfizer, and Sanofi.