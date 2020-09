22:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,040 Read more 454 patients are in serious condition, 143 of whom are on ventilators. Death toll rises by 10 over the last day. ► ◄ Last Briefs