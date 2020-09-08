Israel update: 454 serious cases including 143 on ventilators

According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country since the outbreak of the epidemic now stands at 137,159 people.

1,040 deaths have been attributed to the epidemic, with ten people having died in the last day of coronavirus-related complications.

There are currently 936 people hospitalized in the country's coronavirus wards, of whom 454 are in serious condition. 143 people are on ventilators. A further 168 are in moderate condition.