Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl, son of Rabbi Avigdor, has passed away from Covid-19

Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl, one of the deans of the Chayei Moshe yeshiva in Jerusalem and son of the former Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem's Old City, Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl, has passed away from coronavirus-related complications.

He was 57 years old.

Rabbi Nebenzahl contracted coronavirus two months ago and he was later hospitalized in Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he passed away this evening.