TikTok under fire for failing to remove video of suicide

Video-sharing site TikTok has come under attack for failing to remove footage showing a man committing suicide, the BBC reports.

The clip originated in Facebook and has also appeared on Twitter and Instagram.

Facebook told the BBC that, "We removed the original video from Facebook last month, on the day it was streamed."

One parent, whose daughter was traumatized after watching the clip, unaware of its content, said that it had appeared within the recommended clips on TikTok's "For You" section.