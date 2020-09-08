|
21:36
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Cost of coronavirus measures in UK: At least £210 billion, and counting
The UK government's response to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have cost the country around £210bn ($273bn) from January, 2020 up until the beginning of August, The Guardian reports, citing an official civil service source.
This is equivalent to almost a quarter of the government's yearly budget for public services, welfare payments, and infrastructure investment.
Last Briefs