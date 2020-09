21:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Judean Desert hiking trails closed due to heatwave conditions Due to the ongoing heatwave experienced in virtually all parts of the country, the Parks and Nature Authority has announced that hiking trails in the Judean Desert will remain closed for the time being. ► ◄ Last Briefs