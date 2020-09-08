|
21:27
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
PM Netanyahu: 'I'm proud to be taking part in such an historic event'
Announcing the invitation extended to him by US President Donald Trump to travel to Washington DC next week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated:
"I am proud to be heading to Washington next week, at the invitation of President Trump, and to be taking part in an historic event at the White House, when Israel signs a peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates."
