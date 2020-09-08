Surfer dies after being attacked by great white shark off Australia's coast

A man aged around 60 has died after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing off Australia's Gold Coast, Newsweek reports.

He was found floating face-down, and attempts to save his life failed due to the extent of the injuries to his leg.

"It was a pretty severe attack and the ambulance and paramedics were here and did what they could, but it was to no avail," Chief Lifeguard Warren Young said told ABC News.