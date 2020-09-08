|
21:24
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Surfer dies after being attacked by great white shark off Australia's coast
A man aged around 60 has died after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing off Australia's Gold Coast, Newsweek reports.
He was found floating face-down, and attempts to save his life failed due to the extent of the injuries to his leg.
"It was a pretty severe attack and the ambulance and paramedics were here and did what they could, but it was to no avail," Chief Lifeguard Warren Young said told ABC News.
Last Briefs