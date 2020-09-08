|
21:18
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Health Minister & top Ministry officials in isolation
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and senior figures from the Health Ministry have entered isolation, after being exposed to a confirmed coronavirus carrier.
Those entering isolation in addition to Edelstein include: Deputy Health Minister MK Yoav Kish; director-general of the Health Ministry Prof. Hezi Levy; head of the Minister's headquarters Kobi Tzoref; the Health Ministry's legal adviser, attorney Uri Shwartz; Prof. Ran Blitzer; General (Res.) Ronni Numa, the Health Ministry's liaison to the haredi community.
Last Briefs