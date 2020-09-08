'Trump would say, I'm worth $10bn, and our job was to back that number'

An excerpt from a new book shortly to be published by Michael Cohen, former lawyer to US President Donald Trump, describes how Trump demanded that his "fixers" played with data in order to boost his financial status, as quoted by NBC.

"Mr Trump wanted to be higher in the Forbes 500 list," Cohen writes, "and the way to do that – he would just come up with a number. He’d say, ‘I’m worth $8bn,’ ‘I’m worth $10bn,’ and our job was then to take the assets and to figure how you’re going to back that $10bn number that he wants to be."