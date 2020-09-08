|
Rosh Haayin mayor enters isolation after exposure to virus carrier
Rosh Haayin's mayor, Shalom Ben Moshe, has been exposed to a confirmed coronavirus carrier and has now entered isolation.
"Today I was informed by the Home Front Command that on Sunday of last week, while I was paying a condolence call to a bereaved family, I was exposed to a confirmed coronavirus carrier," Ben Moshe said in a statement. "I have therefore entered isolation until the coming Sunday."
