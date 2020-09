20:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 NY Governor Cuomo orders colleges to report if they top 100 Covid-19 cases New York governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the state's colleges to report to authorities if they have more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases among their student bodies, The Guardian reports, indicating that a college with over 100 cases could be ordered to switch to remote learning. ► ◄ Last Briefs