|
20:33
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Pelosi, Schumer call $500b Republican relief bill 'skinny'
House speaker Nancy Pelosi (Dem) and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (Dem) have released a statement critical of a Republican proposal for coronavirus relief, calling the $500 billion bill "skinny," The Guardian reports.
"Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems," they wrote.
Pelosi and Schumer have proposed an alternative bill that would cost around $2.2 trillion, which has been categorically rejected by Republicans.
Last Briefs