19:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Sec. of State Pompeo: Iran's enriched uranium stockpile 10 times limit US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reported that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is ten time the amount authorized by the JCPOA treaty Iran signed with the US and European nations in 2015. Pompeo has urged imposition of strong sanctions on Iran by European and other nations in the wake of this development. ► ◄ Last Briefs