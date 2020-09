19:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Buyer found for US ambassador residence in Herzliya Pituach A buyer has been found for what was formerly the US ambassador residence in Herzliya Pituach. After the US embassy was moved to Jerusalem, the house went up for sale and has now been sold to the highest bidder. ► ◄ Last Briefs