18:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 IDF Chief-of-Staff tests kidnapping readiness in Judea-Samaria sector An exercise in the IDF's response to a kidnapping event in the Judea-Samaria sector began today in the presence of Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi. The exercise tested how an array of military units would coordinate their response to such an event.