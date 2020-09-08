Mayor of Israeli Arab city: 'No more weddings'

The mayor of the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm stated in an interview on 103 FM radio that he is in favor of the new lockdown measures instituted in his red city.

"There will be no more weddings and I hope enforcement measures will be stringent," the mayor said.

"We have reached this point due to two sources of infection: neglect of isolation measures and massive public gatherings, mostly at weddings," the mayor added.