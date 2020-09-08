Naftali Bennet: 'Criminal negligence on the part of the government'

With the announcement that the capactiy for daily coronavirus testing will increase to 100,000 per day by November 1st, Naftali Bennett (Yamina) went on the attack.

"It's criminal negligence on the part of the Netanyahu government when it belatedly puts into action a plan that was placed before it many months ago," Bennett said, alluding to the fact that he had presented such a plan for massive testing at that time.

"This is a plan that was ignored because of the identity of those who proposed it and petty politics. Timely implementation of this plan would have prevented so much suffering of so many people."

"When Ruwanda, Malaysia, and Georgia are operating in a highly professional manner compared to you, it's time to wake up," Bennett concluded.