'Better to invest in the health care system than to order lockdowns'

Head of the corona committee Knesset member Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud) has warned about the upcoming winter and Israel's need to invest in the national health care system.

"It makes more sense to invest in medical apparatus and the overall health care system than to look for the easy solution of a lockdown that carries with it economic and social damage," Shasha-Biton said.

"Most of the corona treatment is done in the existing heatlh care framework through diverting resources and manpower mainly from internal medicine departments. But no fundamental capacity has been added to the system.

Shasha-Biton sees expansion of the health care system as essential in the fight against the coronavirus and a national mission. "In any case, once the lockdown is over, we will return to the same place we are now and be forced to further develop and enhance the health care system," she concluded.