17:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Smotrich apologizes: 'I had part in an injustice' Read more MK Betzalel Smotrich apologized for calling Yaakov Abu Elkien in 2017 a 'terrorist who carried out a terror attack.' ► ◄ Last Briefs