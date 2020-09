17:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Mikveh access permitted in red cities Mikveh access will be permitted in red cities even where the mikveh is located more than 500 meters from the mikveh attendee's residence. According to the night curfew imposed on red cities, residents of such cities are not allowed to go more that 500 meters away from their homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs