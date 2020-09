1.5 million NIS to family of murdered police superintendent Mizrahi

The murderer of police superintendent Baruch Mizrahi, already serving a lifetime prison sentence, has been ordered to pay 1.5 million NIS to the Mizrahi family. The murder occurred six years ago when Mizrahi and his family were traveling to Kiryat Arba to celebrate the Passover Seder.

The murderer had been released as part of the prisoner exchange deal for the release of solider Gilad Shalit who had been kidnapped and held by Hamas for more than five years.