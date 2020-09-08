'Tonight hundreds of thousands will lose their freedom and rights'

Today Knesset member Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) attacked the decision to impose a nighttime curfew on dozens of red cities.

"Tonight hundreds of thousands will lose their freedom and their rights in neighborhoods and cities throughout Israel," Eichler fulminated in front of a Knesset assembly.

"A month ago Professor Gamzu himself said that a lockdown does not benefit anyone and is not a solution. And yesterday Professor Lahyani stated at the corona cabinet meeting that 'the lockdown kills more than the corona'," Eichler added.