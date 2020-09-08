Germany threatens to cancel pipeline deal with Russia over poisoning

Germany has threatened to cancel the deal by which Russian is scheduled to double its export of natural gas into Europe. The threat comes amid evidence that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent from the Soviet era.

After he recently fell ill, Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin for treatment. A coma was induced from which Navalny has just been awakened although long term physical damage to the dissident is still a possibility.

This development has caused Germany, which currently serves as president of the EU, to reevaluate the deal by which Russia was set to double its export of natural gas into Europe via a new pipeline.

It should be noted that Russia disputes Germany's claim that Navalny was poisoned.