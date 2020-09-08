|
16:16
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Chad to Israel: Official delegation in Jerusalem within a year
The government of Chad has announced to Israel its intention to establish an official delegation in Jerusalem within a year.
The chairman of Chad's cabinet is visiting Israel today along with a military delegation. They will be holding meetings in the framework of re-establishing diplomatic relations between Chad Israel.
Chad is a north-central African nation with a population of fifteen million. The indigenous Sara people are the nation's largest ethnic group. The Sara mostly practice an animist religion although some have converted to Christianity or Islam.
