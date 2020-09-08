Chad to Israel: Official delegation in Jerusalem within a year

The government of Chad has announced to Israel its intention to establish an official delegation in Jerusalem within a year.

The chairman of Chad's cabinet is visiting Israel today along with a military delegation. They will be holding meetings in the framework of re-establishing diplomatic relations between Chad Israel.

Chad is a north-central African nation with a population of fifteen million. The indigenous Sara people are the nation's largest ethnic group. The Sara mostly practice an animist religion although some have converted to Christianity or Islam.